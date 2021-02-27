On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Texas Southern 86, Alabama St. 76

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 8:51 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS SOUTHERN (10-8)

Alexander 1-3 1-2 3, Nicholas 6-10 2-6 14, Walker 7-9 0-0 14, Gilliam 3-9 4-4 10, Weathers 6-11 10-11 23, Hopkins 1-4 3-4 5, Jones 5-8 0-0 13, Rasas 2-6 0-0 4, McClelland 0-0 0-0 0, Brigham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 20-27 86.

ALABAMA ST. (4-11)

Battle 3-11 1-2 7, Jackson 5-14 1-3 13, Strawbridge 6-12 5-6 19, Tate 5-12 3-4 16, Cousin 7-12 3-3 21, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Heath 0-5 0-0 0, Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 13-18 76.

Halftime_Texas Southern 49-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 4-10 (Jones 3-4, Weathers 1-2, Gilliam 0-2, Hopkins 0-2), Alabama St. 11-27 (Cousin 4-7, Tate 3-5, Strawbridge 2-4, Jackson 2-7, Heath 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Fouled Out_Alexander. Rebounds_Texas Southern 38 (Walker 9), Alabama St. 26 (Battle 9). Assists_Texas Southern 11 (Gilliam 4), Alabama St. 12 (Jackson 4). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 19, Alabama St. 22. A_970 (7,400).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 A Day in the Life of a Developer:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary