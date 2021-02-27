Texas Southern 86, Alabama St. 76

TEXAS SOUTHERN (10-8)
Alexander 1-3 1-2 3, Nicholas 6-10 2-6 14, Walker 7-9 0-0 14, Gilliam 3-9 4-4 10, Weathers 6-11 10-11 23, Hopkins 1-4 3-4 5, Jones 5-8 0-0 13, Rasas 2-6 0-0 4, McClelland 0-0 0-0 0, Brigham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 20-27 86.
ALABAMA ST. (4-11)
Battle 3-11 1-2 7, Jackson 5-14 1-3 13, Strawbridge 6-12 5-6 19, Tate 5-12 3-4 16, Cousin 7-12 3-3 21, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Heath 0-5 0-0 0, Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 13-18 76.
Halftime_Texas Southern 49-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 4-10 (Jones 3-4, Weathers 1-2, Gilliam 0-2, Hopkins 0-2), Alabama St. 11-27 (Cousin 4-7, Tate 3-5, Strawbridge 2-4, Jackson 2-7, Heath 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Fouled Out_Alexander. Rebounds_Texas Southern 38 (Walker 9), Alabama St. 26 (Battle 9). Assists_Texas Southern 11 (Gilliam 4), Alabama St. 12 (Jackson 4). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 19, Alabama St. 22. A_970 (7,400).
