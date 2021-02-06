On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Texas Southern beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 77-75

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 10:56 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Galen Alexander had a career-high 26 points and Chris Baldwin scored on a buzzer-beating tip-in as Texas Southern narrowly beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 77-75 on Saturday night.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 16 points and three blocks for Texas Southern (6-7), which won its fourth straight game. Baldwin added 10 points. Jordan Gilliam had eight rebounds.

Malik Lawrence-Anderson had 16 points for the Vaqueros (8-4). LaQuan Butler added 12 points. Sean Rhea had 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

