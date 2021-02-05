Texas Southern looks for home win vs Prairie View

Prairie View (7-4, 6-0) vs. Texas Southern (5-7, 3-2)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its sixth straight win over Prairie View at Health & PE Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Texas Southern was a 58-55 win on Feb. 7, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: This game represents a Houston homecoming for Panthers sophomore Jeremiah Gambrell Jr., who’s averaged 11.9 points and 2.1 steals this season. Cam Mack has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 12.8 points, 7.6 assists and two steals per game. On the other bench, Michael Weathers has averaged 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals while John Walker III has put up 13.1 points and 5.8 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Panthers have scored 74.3 points per game and allowed 54 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both nice improvements over the 63.4 points scored and 74.8 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Mack has made or assisted on 56 percent of all Prairie View field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Texas Southern has an assist on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three outings while Prairie View has assists on 58 of 86 field goals (67.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers fourth among Division I teams. The Texas Southern offense has turned the ball over on 22 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 305th, nationally).

