Texas Southern routs Mississippi Valley State 82-45

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 12:02 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Karl Nicholas scored 19 points to lead four in double figures as Texas Southern rolled to an 82-45 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night.

Nicholas was 8-of-14 shooting and had nine rebounds. Justin Hopkins added 15 points for the Tigers (8-8, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). John Walker III had 11 points and Michael Weathers had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Keiondre Jefferson had 17 points for Mississippi Valley State (1-18, 1-10), which shot 15 of 61 (25%) from the floor and committed 16 turnovers. Terry Collins added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Delta Devils.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

