Texas State 57, UALR 47

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 8:31 pm
UALR (10-8)

Maric 5-9 2-2 12, Monyyong 2-2 0-1 4, Coupet 2-7 2-2 7, Nowell 2-3 0-0 6, Palermo 1-6 0-2 2, White 2-7 0-0 5, Lukic 3-7 2-3 9, Stulic 0-2 1-2 1, Bankston 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 17-44 8-14 47.

TEXAS STATE (12-6)

Small 4-7 1-1 9, Sule 3-6 4-4 10, Adams 3-4 0-0 7, Asberry 4-11 0-0 9, Harrell 4-9 0-0 9, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Scott 1-3 2-2 5, Martin 2-4 0-0 4, Ceaser 2-3 0-2 4. Totals 23-49 7-9 57.

Halftime_Texas State 37-24. 3-Point Goals_UALR 5-18 (Nowell 2-2, Coupet 1-4, Lukic 1-4, White 1-4, Palermo 0-2, Stulic 0-2), Texas State 4-13 (Adams 1-1, Harrell 1-1, Scott 1-2, Asberry 1-5, Davis 0-2, Small 0-2). Rebounds_UALR 24 (Monyyong 11), Texas State 27 (Adams 6). Assists_UALR 6 (Coupet 2), Texas State 15 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_UALR 15, Texas State 19. A_801 (7,200).

