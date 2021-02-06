Trending:
Texas State 77, UALR 67, OT

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 8:22 pm
UALR (10-9)

Maric 4-7 4-6 12, Monyyong 3-6 4-4 10, Andric 0-0 0-2 0, Coupet 2-6 1-2 6, Palermo 2-5 0-0 4, Lukic 7-10 1-2 21, Besovic 0-0 3-4 3, White 2-5 0-0 6, Stulic 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 22-43 13-20 67.

TEXAS STATE (13-6)

Small 4-5 2-2 12, Sule 2-3 0-0 4, Adams 1-5 0-0 2, Asberry 7-17 3-3 21, Harrell 7-14 4-4 21, Ceaser 4-4 3-4 11, Scott 2-3 0-0 4, Wallace 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Dawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 12-13 77.

Halftime_Texas State 33-23. 3-Point Goals_UALR 10-17 (Lukic 6-8, White 2-2, Coupet 1-3, Stulic 1-3, Maric 0-1), Texas State 9-21 (Asberry 4-10, Harrell 3-7, Small 2-3, Scott 0-1). Fouled Out_Maric. Rebounds_UALR 21 (Monyyong 9), Texas State 24 (Asberry 6). Assists_UALR 12 (Coupet 6), Texas State 17 (Small, Asberry, Harrell 4). Total Fouls_UALR 14, Texas State 17. A_758 (7,200).

