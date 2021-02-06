On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Texas State looks for home win vs Little Rock

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 6:45 am
1 min read
      

Arkansas-Little Rock (10-8, 6-5) vs. Texas State (12-6, 6-3)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks for its fifth straight win over Arkansas-Little Rock at Strahan Coliseum. The last victory for the Trojans at Texas State was a 77-74 win on Jan. 21, 2016.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell, Ruot Monyyong and Ben Coupet Jr. have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Trojans have given up only 65.5 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 76.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MARKQUIS: Nowell has connected on 33.3 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also converted 87.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-3 when scoring at least 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Trojans have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Texas State has 41 assists on 74 field goals (55.4 percent) across its past three outings while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 37 of 64 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 17th-highest rate in the country. Arkansas-Little Rock has turned the ball over on 22.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 315th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|11 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
2|11 CARES 2: Make the Most of Your EDU...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy and Turkish Navy conduct joint exercises in the Black Sea