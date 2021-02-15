On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Texas State looks to extend streak vs Arkansas St.

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Arkansas State (10-9, 7-5) vs. Texas State (15-6, 9-3)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Arkansas State. In its last nine wins against the Red Wolves, Texas State has won by an average of 8 points. Arkansas State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 17, 2015, a 78-73 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The Red Wolves have been led by Norchad Omier and Marquis Eaton. Omier has averaged 11.7 points and 10.9 rebounds while Eaton has put up 13.8 points and 5.1 assists per game. The Bobcats have been anchored by juniors Mason Harrell and Caleb Asberry, who are scoring 13.6 and 13.2 per game, respectively.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Red Wolves have scored 61.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 61.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Eaton has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. Eaton has accounted for 15 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-4 when scoring at least 64.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Arkansas State is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Red Wolves are 3-9 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Red Wolves have averaged 21.9 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Read more Sports News news.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
2|16 Midwest Google Cloud Platform Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Formerly homeless Veteran flourishes in job at national cemetery