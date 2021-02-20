Texas Tech 99, Kansas 98, OT

KANSAS (7-13)

Chatzileonti 3-5 2-3 8, Jessen 1-3 0-0 2, Franklin 8-19 3-4 20, Kersgieter 8-23 8-9 29, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Prater 5-8 3-3 14, Ajekwu 0-0 0-0 0, Brosseau 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 5-9 5-5 17, Vuksic 3-4 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-73 21-24 98

TEXAS TECH (10-12)

Gordon 5-14 1-2 14, Gray 14-21 10-13 38, Faye 2-8 0-0 4, Jackson 4-6 4-4 12, Murray 2-5 2-2 7, Gerlich 5-7 0-0 12, Wade-Warren 1-1 1-1 3, Tucker 1-5 5-8 7, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-69 23-30 99

Kansas 18 21 26 24 9 — 98 Texas Tech 18 24 18 29 10 — 99

3-Point Goals_Kansas 11-19 (Franklin 1-3, Kersgieter 5-7, Mitchell 0-1, Prater 1-2, Thomas 2-4, Vuksic 2-2), Texas Tech 6-13 (Gordon 3-5, Gray 0-3, Murray 1-3, Gerlich 2-2). Assists_Kansas 13 (Kersgieter 3), Texas Tech 20 (Gerlich 6). Fouled Out_Kansas Chatzileonti, Jessen, Prater. Rebounds_Kansas 37 (Kersgieter 5-16), Texas Tech 38 (Faye 6-8). Total Fouls_Kansas 27, Texas Tech 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,310.

