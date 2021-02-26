On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Thacker scores 22 to lift Idaho past Montana St. 74-69

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 10:18 pm
< a min read
      

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Damen Thacker had 22 points as Idaho ended its season-opening 19-game losing streak, edging past Montana State 74-69 on Friday.

Ja’Vary Christmas had 11 points for Idaho (1-19, 1-16 Big Sky Conference).

Idaho scored 38 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Jubrile Belo scored a season-high 24 points for the Bobcats (9-8, 6-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Xavier Bishop added 14 points and seven assists. Amin Adamu had 12 points.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Microsoft Teams Collaboratorium: Adapt...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris congratulates astronaut Victor Glover on historic mission