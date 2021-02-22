The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (28) 18-1 748 1 2. NC State 15-2 685 4 3. Texas A&M (1) 20-1 684 5 4. Stanford (1) 20-2 660 6 5. South Carolina 18-3 638 2 6. Louisville 20-2 599 3 7. Baylor 17-2 588 7 8. Maryland 16-2 539 9 9. Arizona 15-2 522 10 10. UCLA 13-4 459 8 11. Indiana 14-4 425 14 12. Michigan 13-2 415 11 13. South Florida 13-1 398 12 14. Oregon 13-6 294 13 15. Ohio St. 13-4 287 15 16. Arkansas 17-7 276 18 17. Georgia 17-4 257 22 18. West Virginia 17-3 244 19 19. Kentucky 15-6 231 17 20. Tennessee 13-6 206 21 21. Gonzaga 19-3 186 16 22. South Dakota St. 19-2 125 23 23. Missouri St. 15-2 93 25 24. DePaul 13-5 85 19 25. Rutgers 10-3 50 –

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 16, Northwestern 11, Florida Gulf Coast 8, Stephen F Austin 6, Virginia Tech 5, South Dakota 3, Georgia Tech 3, BYU 3, Marquette 1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.