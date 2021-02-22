The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (28)
|18-1
|748
|1
|2. NC State
|15-2
|685
|4
|3. Texas A&M (1)
|20-1
|684
|5
|4. Stanford (1)
|20-2
|660
|6
|5. South Carolina
|18-3
|638
|2
|6. Louisville
|20-2
|599
|3
|7. Baylor
|17-2
|588
|7
|8. Maryland
|16-2
|539
|9
|9. Arizona
|15-2
|522
|10
|10. UCLA
|13-4
|459
|8
|11. Indiana
|14-4
|425
|14
|12. Michigan
|13-2
|415
|11
|13. South Florida
|13-1
|398
|12
|14. Oregon
|13-6
|294
|13
|15. Ohio St.
|13-4
|287
|15
|16. Arkansas
|17-7
|276
|18
|17. Georgia
|17-4
|257
|22
|18. West Virginia
|17-3
|244
|19
|19. Kentucky
|15-6
|231
|17
|20. Tennessee
|13-6
|206
|21
|21. Gonzaga
|19-3
|186
|16
|22. South Dakota St.
|19-2
|125
|23
|23. Missouri St.
|15-2
|93
|25
|24. DePaul
|13-5
|85
|19
|25. Rutgers
|10-3
|50
|–
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 16, Northwestern 11, Florida Gulf Coast 8, Stephen F Austin 6, Virginia Tech 5, South Dakota 3, Georgia Tech 3, BYU 3, Marquette 1.
