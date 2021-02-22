On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 1:00 pm
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (28) 18-1 748 1
2. NC State 15-2 685 4
3. Texas A&M (1) 20-1 684 5
4. Stanford (1) 20-2 660 6
5. South Carolina 18-3 638 2
6. Louisville 20-2 599 3
7. Baylor 17-2 588 7
8. Maryland 16-2 539 9
9. Arizona 15-2 522 10
10. UCLA 13-4 459 8
11. Indiana 14-4 425 14
12. Michigan 13-2 415 11
13. South Florida 13-1 398 12
14. Oregon 13-6 294 13
15. Ohio St. 13-4 287 15
16. Arkansas 17-7 276 18
17. Georgia 17-4 257 22
18. West Virginia 17-3 244 19
19. Kentucky 15-6 231 17
20. Tennessee 13-6 206 21
21. Gonzaga 19-3 186 16
22. South Dakota St. 19-2 125 23
23. Missouri St. 15-2 93 25
24. DePaul 13-5 85 19
25. Rutgers 10-3 50

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 16, Northwestern 11, Florida Gulf Coast 8, Stephen F Austin 6, Virginia Tech 5, South Dakota 3, Georgia Tech 3, BYU 3, Marquette 1.

