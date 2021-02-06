Trending:
The Citadel 74, W. Carolina 63

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 3:46 pm
W. CAROLINA (8-11)

Cork 2-4 0-0 4, Hightower 7-15 3-3 17, Faulkner 6-10 5-7 18, M.Halvorsen 2-7 3-4 9, Harris 3-5 0-0 6, Gibson 3-10 0-0 7, McGhie 0-4 0-0 0, Langlais 0-0 0-0 0, Ransom 1-4 0-0 2, Miles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 11-14 63.

THE CITADEL (10-7)

Brown 8-17 4-7 21, Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Abee 1-5 0-0 2, Moffe 3-11 6-6 14, Rice 7-15 0-0 19, Webster 5-5 2-2 12, Fitzgibbons 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-61 12-15 74.

Halftime_The Citadel 35-30. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 4-22 (M.Halvorsen 2-7, Faulkner 1-3, Gibson 1-5, Harris 0-2, Hightower 0-2, McGhie 0-3), The Citadel 8-26 (Rice 5-10, Moffe 2-6, Brown 1-5, Davis 0-1, Fitzgibbons 0-1, Abee 0-3). Rebounds_W. Carolina 32 (Hightower, Gibson 8), The Citadel 36 (Brown 15). Assists_W. Carolina 6 (Hightower 2), The Citadel 19 (Moffe 10). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 14, The Citadel 18. A_677 (6,000).

