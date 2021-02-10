Trending:
The Citadel 79, ETSU 71

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 9:44 pm
ETSU (11-8)

Adheke 2-5 0-0 4, Monsanto 0-7 0-0 0, Patterson 5-7 1-2 13, L.Brewer 9-21 0-1 21, S.Smith 3-10 2-2 9, Sloan 6-15 2-2 15, T.Brewer 2-6 0-0 5, Weber 1-2 2-2 4, Niblack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-73 7-9 71.

THE CITADEL (11-7)

Brown 8-11 5-7 21, Clark 4-4 1-2 9, Abee 5-10 4-6 17, Moffe 2-6 3-4 7, Rice 6-18 0-0 14, Webster 0-1 2-2 2, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Fitzgibbons 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 28-57 15-21 79.

Halftime_ETSU 33-31. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 8-25 (L.Brewer 3-10, Patterson 2-2, T.Brewer 1-2, Sloan 1-3, S.Smith 1-4, Weber 0-1, Monsanto 0-3), The Citadel 8-26 (Fitzgibbons 3-4, Abee 3-7, Rice 2-12, Moffe 0-1, Brown 0-2). Rebounds_ETSU 35 (Adheke, Monsanto 8), The Citadel 37 (Brown 12). Assists_ETSU 12 (L.Brewer, Sloan 3), The Citadel 21 (Brown 6). Total Fouls_ETSU 19, The Citadel 13. A_516 (6,000).

