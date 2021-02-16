On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: Liensberger also gets gold after tie in final

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 10:29 am
1 min read
      

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

4:20 p.m.

Katharina Liensberger has been awarded a second gold medal in the women’s parallel event at the skiing world championships.

There was confusion about the rules in case of a tie. The Austrian skier and Marta Bassino finished their two-leg final in the same aggregate time.

Organizers initially declared the Italian the sole winner.

___

4 p.m.

Mathieu Faivre of France and Marta Bassino of Italy won the first world championship titles in parallel skiing.

Faivre edged Filip Zubcic of Croatia for gold in the men’s event.

Bassino beat Austrian skier Katharina Liensberger for gold in the women’s event. It was the first medal for host nation Italy.

The bronze medals went to Loic Meillard of Switzerland and Tessa Worley of France.

Worley defeated American skier Paula Moltzan in the small final.

It was the event’s debut at the worlds.

___

10:50 a.m.

Petra Vlhova and Lara Gut-Behrami failed to qualify for the knockout phase of the women’s parallel event at the skiing world championships.

Vlhova did not finish her run in qualification and Gut-Behrami ranked 11th on the red course.

Only the eight fastest skiers from each course advance to the round of 16.

Combined gold medalist Marco Schwarz was the most notable casualty in qualifying for the men’s event.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Michelle Gisin are sitting out the women’s race. Alexis Pinturault and Henrik Kristoffersen have not entered the men’s competition.

The knockout phase starts at 2 p.m.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

