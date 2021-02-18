On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Latest: Gut-Behrami says GS gold was “career-long dream”

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 9:10 am
2 min read
      

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

3:00 p.m.

Lara Gut-Behrami says winning giant slalom gold at a major championship has been “a career-long dream.”

The Swiss skier says “GS has always been so important for me in my entire career” because “I always knew that if I’m skiing well in GS then it’s easy to be fast even in the other disciplines.”

Gut-Behrami has not won a giant slalom on the World Cup circuit since October 2016.

She is the first Swiss GS world champion since Sonja Nef won the title 20 years ago.

Gut-Behrami also won gold in super-G and bronze in downhill at these worlds.

___

2:30 p.m.

Lara Gut-Behrami won the women’s giant slalom at the skiing world championships and first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin finished second.

Gut-Behrami beat Shiffrin by two-hundredths of a second. Katharina Liensberger of Austria was 0.09 behind for bronze.

Nina O’Brien of the United States was second after the opening run but dropped to 10th.

Gut-Behrami has won three medals and two golds at this year’s worlds. ___

11:00 a.m.

Mikaela Shiffrin led an American 1-2 finish in the first leg of the women’s giant slalom at the skiing world championships after the top 30 racers completed their runs.

Nina O’Brien is two-hundredths of a second behind.

Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami is 0.08 behind in third. Katharina Liensberger of Austria is fourth with 0.26 to make up in the second leg.

Pre-race favorite Marta Bassino is 1.52 off the lead. Italian teammate Federica Brignone missed a gate 40 seconds into her run and did not finish.

Lower ranked skiers in the 99-athtete field are still coming down the course.

The second run is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

