On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

The Latest: Norway wins team event at ski worlds

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 8:30 am
< a min read
      

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

2:15 p.m.

Norway won the gold medal in the team event at the skiing world championships by beating Scandinavian neighbor Sweden.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Thea Louise Stjernesund, Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and Fabian Wilkens Solheim won their runs in the final to give Norway a 3-1 victory.

Germany beat defending champion Switzerland for bronze.

Kristin Lysdahl and Kristina Riis-Johannessen were also on Norway’s team.

Solevaag stopped racing midway through his heat against Kristoffer Jakobsen when the Swede made a mistake and appeared to invade his course. The jury opted for a re-run and Solevaag won.

Solheim then won the decisive heat over Mattias Roenngren.

Sweden eliminated three-time champion Austria in the quarterfinals.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle