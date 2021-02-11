Trending:
The Latest: Serena Williams has afternoon match on Day 5

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 8:22 pm
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest from the Australian Open (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Serena Williams begins her third round with a day match at Rod Laver Arena against Anastasia Potapova before the action continues with a strong evening lineup on all three main arenas at Melbourne Park.

Opening the night session at Rod Laver Arena and second-seeded Simon Halep vs. Veronika Kudermetova, followed by defending champion Novak Djokovic against Taylor Fritz.

Over on Margaret Court Arena, the all-Canadian pair of Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime begin the night session, followed by French Open champion Iga Swiatek’s match against Fiona Ferro.

And at the often-raucous John Cain Arena, local hope Nick Kyrgios will be in his crowd element with a tough match-up against U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

