On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: Gut-Behrami fastest in worlds downhill training

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 8:48 am
1 min read
      

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Germany (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

2:30 p.m.

Lara Gut-Behrami was fastest in the last of two training sessions for the women’s downhill at the skiing world championships.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Swiss racer led three Austrian on the Olympia delle Tofane course. Tamara Tippler was 0.19 seconds in second. Mirjam Puchner and Ramona Siebenhofer followed in third and fourth.

Gut-Behrami won gold in super-G on Thursday.

Puchner led an earlier training session on a shortened course ahead of Tippler and Gut-Behrami.

Italian skiers Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino sat out training and will not start in Saturday’s race.

___

12:45 p.m.

Downhill racers at the skiing world championships have criticized the course for the men’s event after training on the slope for the first time.

The Vertigine course includes a series of sharp turns in the middle section that forces racers to slow down.

        Read more Sports News news.

Italian skier Dominik Paris says “this has nothing to do with a downhill for me.”

American downhiller Bryce Bennett says “it’s an absolute disaster” and adds “when you’re making turns at 20 kph that is not downhill.”

Organizers say they will make adjustments to make the course faster ahead of Saturday’s second training and Sunday’s race.

Paris posted the fastest time in training. He led Simon Jocher of Germany by 1.56 seconds but both racers missed a gate.

Max Franz of Austria was third and the fastest skier who completed the course correctly.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle