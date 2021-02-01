The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (61) 17-0 1597 1 2. Baylor (3) 16-0 1539 2 3. Villanova 11-1 1458 3 4. Michigan 13-1 1402 4 5. Houston 15-1 1348 6 6. Texas 11-3 1228 5 7. Ohio St. 14-4 1133 13 8. Iowa 12-4 1079 7 9. Oklahoma 11-4 966 24 10. Alabama 14-4 958 9 11. Tennessee 12-3 869 18 12. Illinois 11-5 850 19 13. Texas Tech 12-5 797 10 14. Virginia 11-3 752 8 15. Creighton 13-4 732 17 16. Virginia Tech 13-3 718 20 17. West Virginia 11-5 669 11 18. Missouri 11-3 589 12 19. Wisconsin 13-5 452 14 20. Florida St. 10-3 393 16 21. UCLA 13-3 260 23 22. Florida 10-4 196 – 23. Kansas 11-6 171 15 24. Purdue 12-6 130 – 25. Drake 16-0 117 –

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 111, Southern Cal 57, Loyola of Chicago 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise St. 23, St. Bonaventure 19, Saint Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1.

