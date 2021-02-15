The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|1. Gonzaga (59)
|20-0
|1595
|1
|2. Baylor (5)
|17-0
|1541
|2
|3. Michigan
|14-1
|1469
|3
|4. Ohio St.
|17-4
|1402
|4
|5. Illinois
|14-5
|1290
|6
|6. Houston
|17-2
|1171
|8
|7. Virginia
|15-3
|1130
|9
|8. Alabama
|17-5
|1086
|11
|9. Oklahoma
|13-5
|1072
|12
|10. Villanova
|13-3
|1061
|5
|11. Iowa
|15-6
|911
|15
|12. Texas
|13-5
|886
|13
|13. West Virginia
|14-6
|837
|14
|14. Creighton
|16-5
|794
|19
|15. Texas Tech
|14-6
|792
|7
|16. Florida St.
|11-3
|625
|17
|17. Southern Cal
|17-3
|587
|20
|18. Virginia Tech
|14-4
|514
|18
|19. Tennessee
|14-5
|453
|16
|20. Missouri
|13-5
|413
|10
|21. Wisconsin
|15-7
|274
|21
|22. Loyola of Chicago
|0-0
|167
|22
|23. Kansas
|15-7
|141
|–
|24. Arkansas
|16-5
|111
|–
|25. San Diego St.
|15-4
|75
|–
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, VCU 10, Saint Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita St. 1, Wright St. 1, Utah St. 1.
