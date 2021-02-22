The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (60) 22-0 1596 1 2. Baylor (4) 17-0 1540 2 3. Michigan 16-1 1472 3 4. Ohio St. 18-5 1370 4 5. Illinois 16-5 1356 5 6. Alabama 18-5 1196 8 7. Oklahoma 14-5 1150 9 8. Villanova 14-3 1132 10 9. Iowa 17-6 1088 11 10. West Virginia 15-6 1014 13 11. Florida St. 13-3 967 16 12. Houston 18-3 921 6 13. Creighton 16-5 836 14 14. Texas 13-6 730 12 15. Virginia 15-5 690 7 16. Virginia Tech 14-4 545 18 17. Kansas 17-7 532 23 18. Texas Tech 14-7 477 15 19. Southern Cal 18-4 423 17 20. Arkansas 17-5 346 24 21. Loyola Chicago 19-4 288 22 22. San Diego St. 17-4 222 25 23. Wisconsin 16-8 200 21 24. Missouri 14-6 149 20 25. Tennessee 15-6 145 19

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita St. 6, Boise St. 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2.

