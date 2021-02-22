The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (60)
|22-0
|1596
|1
|2. Baylor (4)
|17-0
|1540
|2
|3. Michigan
|16-1
|1472
|3
|4. Ohio St.
|18-5
|1370
|4
|5. Illinois
|16-5
|1356
|5
|6. Alabama
|18-5
|1196
|8
|7. Oklahoma
|14-5
|1150
|9
|8. Villanova
|14-3
|1132
|10
|9. Iowa
|17-6
|1088
|11
|10. West Virginia
|15-6
|1014
|13
|11. Florida St.
|13-3
|967
|16
|12. Houston
|18-3
|921
|6
|13. Creighton
|16-5
|836
|14
|14. Texas
|13-6
|730
|12
|15. Virginia
|15-5
|690
|7
|16. Virginia Tech
|14-4
|545
|18
|17. Kansas
|17-7
|532
|23
|18. Texas Tech
|14-7
|477
|15
|19. Southern Cal
|18-4
|423
|17
|20. Arkansas
|17-5
|346
|24
|21. Loyola Chicago
|19-4
|288
|22
|22. San Diego St.
|17-4
|222
|25
|23. Wisconsin
|16-8
|200
|21
|24. Missouri
|14-6
|149
|20
|25. Tennessee
|15-6
|145
|19
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita St. 6, Boise St. 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2.
