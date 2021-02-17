Trending:
Thomas leads Sacred Heart over Central Connecticut 82-70

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 7:53 pm
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Thomas had 18 points and eight rebounds as Sacred Heart defeated Central Connecticut 82-70 on Wednesday.

Aaron Clarke had 17 points for Sacred Heart (7-6, 7-5 Northeast Conference). Matas Spokas added 13 points and Bryce Johnson had 10 points.

Myles Baker had 16 points for the Blue Devils (4-13, 4-10). Stephane Ayangma and Ian Krishnan each had 13 points.

The Pioneers improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils for the season. Sacred Heart defeated Central Connecticut 65-48 on Jan. 14.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

