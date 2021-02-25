Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookville 25, Liberty Christian 14
VISAA State Tournament=
Division II=
Semifinal=
Blue Ridge School 75, Steward School 42
Norfolk Collegiate def. Highland-Warrenton, forfeit
Division III=
Semifinal=
Fairfax Christian 69, Carmel 51
Word of Life 71, Eastern Mennonite 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 15, Rustburg 12
VISAA State Tournament=
Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Highland-Warrenton 59, Veritas Classic Christian School 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments