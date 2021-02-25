Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 9:28 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookville 25, Liberty Christian 14

VISAA State Tournament=

Division II=

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Semifinal=

Blue Ridge School 75, Steward School 42

Norfolk Collegiate def. Highland-Warrenton, forfeit

Division III=

Semifinal=

Fairfax Christian 69, Carmel 51

Word of Life 71, Eastern Mennonite 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

        Read more Sports News news.

Amherst County 15, Rustburg 12

VISAA State Tournament=

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Highland-Warrenton 59, Veritas Classic Christian School 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|23 Team Tour: Government Symposium
2|23 Transform 2021
2|23 Adobe Experience Makers DHS Workshop...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NPS names Pamela A. Smith as the first Black Chief of the United States Park Police