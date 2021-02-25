Thursday’s Scores

Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 9:59 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Amherst County 25, Rustburg 12

Appomattox 42, Altavista 6

Brookville 25, Liberty Christian 14

Franklin County 28, Northside 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 62, Liberty-Bedford 7

Warhill 49, Bruton 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Miller School vs. Anderson Co Career Technical Center, Tenn., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

