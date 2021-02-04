Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced Charlie Montoyo manager, Dave Hudgens bench coach, Guillermo Martinez hitting coach, Pete Walker pitching coach, Mark Budzinski first base coach, Luis Rivera third base coach, Matt Buschmann director of pitching and development and bullpen coach, John Schneider major league coach and Gil Kim player development.

National League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Cole McDonald to a one-year future contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed IF Tommy La Stella to a three-year contract.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Sal Giardina.

American Association of Professional Baseball

BOARD OF DIRECTORS — Announced Kane County Cougars as new league member.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Michael Pitre running backs coach.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed LS Taybor Pepper to a two year extension.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Agreed to terms with OL SirVincent Rogers on a one-year contract extension.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Signed DL Charleston Hughes to a two-year contract. Acquired DL Cordorro Law in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with R Janarion Grant on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Cam Johnson for assignment with taxi squad. Recalled G Matiss Kivlenieks from taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Jason Robertson from taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Libor Hajek from taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Erik Brannstrom from taxi squad. Designated D Braydon Coburn for assignment with taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Reassigned D Alec Rauhauser from Syracuse (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Acquired F Mathew Thompson on loan from Rockford (AHL). Acquired F Matt Marcinew on loan. Suspended F Derian Plouffe.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Frederic Letourneau from specialty player contract.

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Francois Brassard.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Loaned RW Anthony to ECHL. Signed G Austyn Roudebush to professional tryout.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named D Brian Lashoff captain.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired free agent F Aaron Schoenfeld.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed MF Eryk Williamson to multi-year contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Waived D Hannah Davison.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired rights to F Jodie Taylor from North Carolina Courage in exchange for D Carson Pickett.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Colby Bortles director of operations and Dennis Wilson strength and conditioning coach.

