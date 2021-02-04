Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Vincent on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced Charlie Montoyo manager, Dave Hudgens bench coach, Guillermo Martinez hitting coach, Pete Walker pitching coach, Mark Budzinski first base coach, Luis Rivera third base coach, Matt Buschmann director of pitching and development and bullpen coach, John Schneider major league coach and Gil Kim player development.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Tommy La Stella on a three-year contract.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Sal Giardina.

American Association of Professional Baseball

BOARD OF DIRECTORS — Announced Kane County Cougars as new league member.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Andrew Gist.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Jhalan Jackson.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed 3B Carter Maxwell.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Cole McDonald to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Michael Pitre running backs coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Chris Cook offensive quality control coach.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LS Taybor Pepper to a two year extension.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Agreed to terms with OL SirVincent Rogers on a one-year contract extension.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Signed DL Charleston Hughes to a two-year contract. Acquired DL Cordorro Law in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with R Janarion Grant on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Cam Johnson for assignment to the taxi squad. Promoted G Matiss Kivlenieks to the active roster from the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Promoted F Jason Robertson to the active roster from the taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned D Alec Rauhauser from Syracuse (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Promoted D Libor Hajek to the active roster from the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted D Erik Brannstrom to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated D Braydon Coburn for assignment to the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Assigned G Francois Brassard to Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Larkin Saalfrank. Added D Curtis Leonard to training camp roster.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Luc Brown from reserve. Placed F Anthony Rinaldi and D Alec Rauhauser on reserve. Placed D Tim Davison on injured reserve effective Jan. 18.

INDY FUEL — Acquired F Mathew Thompson on loan from Rockford (AHL). Acquired F Matt Marcinew on loan. Suspended F Derian Plouffe.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Willie Corrin and F Boston Leier from reserve. Placed D Theo Calvas and F Austin Farley on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activater D Michael Prapavessis from reserve. Placed D Nolan Valleau on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Frederic Letourneau from specialty player contract.

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Francois Brassard from Hartford (AHL). Activated Ds Matt Foley and Patrick McNally from reserve. Placed F Brad Drobot and D Shane Kuzmeski on reserve. Placed G Brandon Halverson on injured reserve effective Feb. 1.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed free agent F Aaron Schoenfeld.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed MF Eryk Williamson to multi-year contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Waived D Hannah Davison.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired rights to F Jodie Taylor from North Carolina Courage in exchange for D Carson Pickett.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Colby Bortles director of operations and Dennis Wilson strength and conditioning coach.

