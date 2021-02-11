Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ryan Burr, Tayron Guerrero, Alex McRae, Felix Paulino, Connor Sadzeck and Mike Wright, LHPs Jacob Lindgren, Kodi Medeiros and Matt Tomshaw, C Jonathan Lucroy, INFs Tim Beckham, Marco Hernandez and Matt Reynolds and OF Nick William on minor-league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with INF Phil Gosselin and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed OF Kyle Garlick off waivers from the Atlanta Braves.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed RHP Joel Payamps from Boston waivers. Designated RHP Shun Yamaguchi for assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shane Carle on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with 1B Greg Bird to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Walker Buehler on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Sborz to a three-year contract and designated for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with C Tony Wolters and OF Brian Goodwin on a minor league contracts.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Iorio on a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Russ Olive.

OTTAWA TITANS — Agreed to terms with OF Juan Carlos Abreau.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Vlad Nunez.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived CB Robert Jackson.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT Isaiah Mack to a futures contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Alize Mack to a reserve/futures contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Charlie Strong assistant head coach/inside linebacker coach, Darrel Bevell offensive coach, Joe Cullen defensive coach, Brian Schneider special teams coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer quarterback coach/passing game coordinator, Tyler Bowen tight-end coach, Sanjay Lal wide receiver coach, Bernie Parmalee running back coach, George Warhop offensive line coach, Todd Washington assistant offensive line coach, Quinton Ganther offensive quality control coach, Will Harriger offensive assistant coach, Carlos Polk special team assistant coach, Chris Ash safeties coach, Tim Walton cornerback coach, Joe Danna nickelback coach, Tosh Lupoi defensive line coach, Sterling Lucan assistant defensive line coach, Zach Orr outside linebacker coach, Tony Gilbert assistant linebacker coach, Patrick Reilly defensive quality control coach and Bob Sutton senior defensive assistant coach. Released LB Kamalei Correa.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Named Derrick Ansley secondary coach, Tom Donatell assistant secondary coach, Shaun Sarrett assistant offensive line coach, Giff Smith defensive line coach, Chris Beatty wide receivers coach, Derrick Foster running back coach, Dan Shamash offensive assistant coach, John Timu Alex G. Spanos coaching fellow, Mayur Chaudhari assistant special teams coach, Kevin Koger tight end coach, Isaac Shewmaker defensive quality control coach, Chandler Whitmer offensive quality control coach, Shane Day passing game coordinator/quarterback coach, Jay Rodgers running back coordinator/outside linebacker coach, Frank Smith run game coordinator/offensive line coach and Michael Wilhoite linebacker coach.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Karl Scott defensive back coach and Paul Guenther senior defensive assistant.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Tony Oden cornerback coach, Marquand Manuel safeties coach, Mike Rutennberg linebacker coach, Jake Moreland assistant offensive line coach, Michael Ghobrial special teams assistant coach and retained Brant Boyer as special teams coordinator.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Butch Barry assistant offensive line coach, James Bettcher senior defensive assistant/run game specialist, Chris Foerster changed to offensive line coach, Leonard Hankerson offensive quality control coach, Matthew Harper assistant special teams coach, Andrew Hayes-Stoker defensive quality control coach, Johnny Holland changed to linebacker coach, Klay Kubiak defensive quality control coach, August Mangin special teams quality control coach, Rich Scangarello quarterback coach, Bobby Slowik changed to offensive passing game specialist, Darryl Tapp assistant defensive line coach and Cory Undlin defensive pass game specialist/secondary coach. Signed S Kai Nacua to a one-year contract extension.

Canadian Football League

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed WR Natey Adjei.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed RB Byron Marshall, DE Malik Carney and LB Patrick Nelson.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed DB Damon Webb.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced the termination of the contract for Steve Sullivan assistant general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F C.J. Smith from Rochester (AHL) to minor league taxi squad and G Dustin Tokarski to Rochester (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Sidelined D Scott Perunovich for the remainder of the season with a left-shoulder injury.

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Johnny Coughlin from professional tryout contract. Traded F Austin Mcilmurray to Wichita.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Claimed F Luc Brown from Greenville waivers.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Claimed LW Braylon Shmyr from Allen waivers.

SPHL

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Acquired D Theodore Calvas from ECHL.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed MF Tomas Pochettino to a designated player (DP) contract from Argentina’s Club Atletico.

DC UNITED — Named Mateus Manoel head of performance.

HOUSTON DYNAMO — Signed D Maynor Figueroa to a one-year contract.

INTER MIAMI CF — Named Mark Prizant director of scouting and Sam Gregory director of analytics.

LOUDON UNITED FC — Signed F Samson Sergi, D Wahab Ackwei and G Keegan Meyer. Acquired D Gaoussou Samake from ASEC Mimosas pending league and federation approval.

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Taylor Davila.

COLLEGE

WISCONSIN UNIVERSITY — Named Hank Poteat football cornerback coach.

