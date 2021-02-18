Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLBPI — Named Shawn McDonald vice president/business and legal affairs, Robert Sanzillo vice president/strategy, operations and legal affairs and promoted Zvee Geffen to director of licensing.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP John Schreiber from Detroit waivers. Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Announced that INF Brian Dozier has retired.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Romo on a one-year contract. Announced that INF Nate Orf has retired.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP James Paxton on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Andres Munoz on the 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brandon Workman on a one-year contract. Designated INF Sergio Alcantara for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RF Tyler Naquin on a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed LHP Oliver Perez to a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Mark Melancon and Keone Kela on a one-year contract. Placed RHPs Mike Clevinger and Trey Wingenter on the 60-day IL.

Minor League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Mauro Gozzo manager of Gastonia Honey Hunters (ALPB).

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Cayden Hatcher.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Jordan Scott.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released S Ricardo Allen and DE Allen Bailey. Waived QB Kurt Benkert.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released NT Kyle Peko.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DL Joel Heath to a reserve/futures contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DL David Irving to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Traded QB Carson Wentz to Indianapolis in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2021 and a second-round pick in 2022.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D William Borgen from the taxi squad. Loaned F Casey Mittelstadt to the taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Byron Froese from Stockton (AHL) loan.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Jason Cotton and RW Spencer Smallman to Fort Wayne (ECHL). Loaned C Morgan Geekie to Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C T.J. Tynan from Colorado (AHL) loan.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned G Matiss Kivlenieks to Cleveland (AHL)

MONTREAL CANADIANS — Recalled D Cale Fleury from Laval (AHL) taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Mikhail Maltseev and Nick Merkley from the New Jersey (AHL) taxi squad. Recalled Fs Jesper Boqvuist and Ben Street from Binghamton (AHL) taxi squad. Assigned D Connor Carrick from New Jersey (AHL) to the taxi squad. Claimed G Eric Comrie from Winnipeg waivers.

PHILADELPHI FLYERS — Recalled LW Matthew Strome from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled C Patrick Brown, D Carl Dahlstrom and G Dylan Ferguson from Henderson (AHL) loan.

American Hockey League

AHL – Suspended D Johnathan Kovacevic for two games for an incident of cross-checking in a game against Toronto on Feb. 16.

IOWA WILD — Recalled D Louie Belpedio and LWs Joseph Cramarossa and Mason Shaw from Minnesota (NHL) loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled LW Brandon Baddock from loan to Montreal (NHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Ashton Sautner from loan to Vancouver (NHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired LW Anto Blidh.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA— Loaned LW Joseph Garreffa, RW Steenn Pasichnuk and C Kyle Topping to Allen (ECHL) and returned LW Krystof Hrabik to Allen (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended and fined D Arvin Atwal from Florida for three-games and an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game with South Carolina on Feb. 13. Suspended and fined D Matt Register from Allen for one game and an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game against Kansa City on Feb. 15.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed Fs Jared Bethune and Zane Franklin and D Nolan Kneen on the reserve list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Fs Jackson Leef and Sahwn Szdlowski from the reserve list. Placed F Zach Pochiro and D Nick Boka on the reserve list.

JACKSONIVLLE ICEMEN — Placed D Jacob Panetta and F Erik Bradford on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Zack Andrusiak and Fabrizio Ricci from the reserve list. Placed Fs Johno May and Alan Lyszczarczyk on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Recalled G Kevin Carr from loan to Colorado (AHL). Signed D Brandon Fehd to the active roster and placed on reserve. Activated Gs Jay Stevens from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Jacob Hayhurst to a standard player contract. Activated G Mitch Gillam from the commissioners exempt list and placed on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Ronald Hernandez from Aberdeen. Loaned D Fernando Meza to Defensa y Justicia of the Argentine Primera Division.

