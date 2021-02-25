Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INF Adrew Romine on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Kari Escobedo senior vice president of information technology.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tommy Milone on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded INF Jack Mayfield to Los Angeles Angels for an undisclosed amount.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeremy Jeffress on a minor league contract.

Minor League Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released INF Larry Balkwill.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Brian Sharp.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended G Malik Beasley from Minnesota for 12 games for charges brought from an incident on Sept. 26.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Released DT Jurrell Casey.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Jullian Taylor. Waived WR Adam Humphries, DB Chris Milton and CB Breon Borders.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Frank Robinson and Garth Waddell to board of directors. Signed WR Blake Jackson and DB Prince Robinson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled Gs Hunter Miska and Peyton Jones and RW Kiefer Sherwood from Colorado (AHL) loan. Reassigned Fs Nick Henry and Ty Lewis form Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Emil Bemstrom from the minor league taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Loaned D Tommy Cross to Providence (AHL). Reassigned LW Grigori Denisenko to the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Yegor Sharangovich from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Janne Kuokkanen to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Erik Brannstrom and C Matthew Peca from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Logan Brown for assignment to the taxi squad. Placed C Derek Stepan on injured reserve. Waived LW Filip Chlapik.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Designated C Patrick Brown and G Logan Thompson for assignment from to the minor league taxi squad.

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Peyton Jones from Colorado (NHL) loan.

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled G Andrew Shortridge from Kansas City (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed Fs Scot Conway and Carlos Fornaris to the active roster. Placed F Spencer Asuchak on the commissioners exempt list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Assigned D Colby Sissons to Binghamton (AHL). Placed D Evan Neugold on the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Lam Pecararo from injured reserve. Placed D Benjamin Finkelstein on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated G Andrew Shortridge from injured reserve and F Austin Farley from the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Dylan Sadowy. Activated Fs Johno May and Jerry D’Amigo from the reserve list. Placed D Matthew Spencer on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Activated Ds J.C. Brassard and Austin McEneny and F Vincent Marleau from the reserve list. Place Ds Kyle Jenkins and Stepham Beauvais and F Conlan Keenan on the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Jacob Pritchard to the active roster.

Southern Professional Hockey League

MACON MAYHEM — Activated RW Brian Bowen from injured reserve.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed G Austyn Roudebush and LW Stepan Timofeyev to standard player contracts (SPC).

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Acquired G Zach Denny from the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CF MONTREAL — Announced Thierry Henry has stepped down from head coach position.

PHILADELPHIA UNION —Signed CB Stuart Findlay from Kilmarnock RC to a two-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Announced Fs Carli Lloyd and Midge Purce (United States)and G Kailen Sheridan (Canada) have been allocated to Sky Blue FC; G Ashlyn Harris, D Ali Krieger and F Alex Morgan (United States) and G Erin McLeod (Canada) have been allocated to Orlando Pride; Ds Tierna Davidson and Casey Krueger, G Alyssa Naeher, MF Julie Ertz and Fs Mallory Pugh (United States) and D Bianca St. Georges (Canada) have been allocated to Chicago Red Stars; G Jane Campbell, MF Kristie Mewis (United States) and D Allysha Chapman, F Nichelle Prince and MF Sophie Schmidt (Canada) have been allocated to Houston Dash; MFs Desiree Scott and Diana Matheson (Canada) have been allocated to FC Kansas City; MF Samantha Mewis and F Lynn Williams (United States) have been allocated to North Carolina Courage; MFs Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe (United States) and MF Quinn (Canada) have been allocated to OL Reign; G Adriana Franch, D Becky Sauerbrunn and F Sophia Smith (United States) and Christine Sinclair (Canada) have been allocated to Portland Thorns FC; Ds Kelley O’Hara and D Emily Sonnett and MF Andi Sullivan (United States) have been allocated to Washington Spirt.

