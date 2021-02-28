Tigers 10, Phillies 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|10
|11
|10
|
|Haseley cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|W.Cstro ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Rojas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plcelli ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Short pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Mthis c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rbson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jnkwski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Ramos dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Chatham ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|E.Haase pr
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|B.Stott ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Cstro 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|M.Mniak lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Clemens 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marchan dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|A.Bddoo rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grene ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Pnero 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greiner ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|De.Hill eh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rdrguez eh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|110
|000
|0xx
|—
|2
|Detroit
|610
|012
|xxx
|—
|10
E_Castro (1), Candelario (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Detroit 9. 2B_Moniak (1), Candelario (1). HR_Haseley (1), Castro (1), Haase (1), Pinero (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nova L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Hennigan
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Hale
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mitchell
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Hammer
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Carr
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander W, 1-0
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Krol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ross Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Carlton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
PB_Garneau.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jerry Layn.
T_2:48. A_2,000
