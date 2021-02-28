Trending:
Tigers 10, Phillies 2

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 7:39 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 2 4 2 Totals 28 10 11 10
Haseley cf 2 1 1 1 W.Cstro ss 3 1 1 2
J.Rojas cf 1 0 0 0 Plcelli ph 2 0 0 0
Kingery 2b 3 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 1 2 0
L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0 Z.Short pr 1 0 0 0
Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 1 1 0
J.Mthis c 3 0 1 0 J.Rbson lf 1 0 0 0
Jnkwski rf 3 0 0 0 W.Ramos dh 0 1 0 0
Chatham ss 2 1 1 0 E.Haase pr 2 2 1 1
B.Stott ph 1 0 0 0 H.Cstro 2b 2 1 0 1
M.Mniak lf 2 0 1 0 Clemens 2b 1 1 1 0
Wlliams lf 1 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 1 0
Marchan dh 3 0 0 1 A.Bddoo rf 1 1 1 2
Da.Hall 1b 2 0 0 0 R.Grene ph 2 0 0 0
D.Pnero 1b 2 1 1 2
Garneau c 2 0 1 1
Greiner ph 1 0 1 1
De.Hill eh 0 0 0 0
Rdrguez eh 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 110 000 0xx 2
Detroit 610 012 xxx 10

E_Castro (1), Candelario (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Detroit 9. 2B_Moniak (1), Candelario (1). HR_Haseley (1), Castro (1), Haase (1), Pinero (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nova L, 0-1 1-3 3 5 5 2 1
Hennigan 2-3 1 1 1 3 0
Hale 1 2 1 1 1 1
Mitchell 2 1 0 0 0 3
De Los Santos 1 2 1 1 0 3
Hammer 2-3 2 2 2 3 1
Carr 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Alexander W, 1-0 2 3 2 2 0 1
Holland 1 1 0 0 0 2
Lange 1 0 0 0 2 1
Krol 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ross Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 2
Carlton 1 0 0 0 0 1

PB_Garneau.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jerry Layn.

T_2:48. A_2,000

