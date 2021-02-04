On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Tonje scores 16 to carry Colorado St. past Wyoming 74-72

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 11:48 pm
< a min read
      

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — John Tonje came off the bench to tally 16 points, the last a driving layup with 5.8 seconds left, to lift Colorado State to a 74-72 win over Wyoming on Thursday night.

Wyoming’s 3-pointer from the top of the key bounced off the back iron as time expired.

David Roddy had 15 points and eight rebounds for Colorado State (13-4, 10-3 Mountain West Conference). Kendle Moore added 11 points. James Moors had 10 points.

Marcus Williams had 17 points and six assists for the Cowboys (10-8, 4-7), hitting a 3-pointer with 12 seconds seconds to play to tie the game at 72. Xavier DuSell added 17 points. Hunter Maldonado had 14 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

