Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

|All Times EST
|Thursday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga at Pacific, 9 p.m.
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, postponed
No. 7 Ohio St. at No. 8 Iowa, 7 p.m.
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, postponed
No. 2 Baylor vs. TCU, postponed
No. 4 Michigan vs. Michigan St., postponed
No. 5 Houston vs. Our Lady of the Lake, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
No. 9 Oklahoma vs. Iowa St., Noon
No. 10 Alabama at No. 18 Missouri, Noon
No. 11 Tennessee at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
No. 12 Illinois vs. No. 19 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Texas Tech at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
No. 14 Virginia vs. Louisville, postponed
No. 14 Virginia vs. Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
No. 15 Creighton at Marquette, 5 p.m.
No. 16 Virginia Tech at Miami, Noon
No. 17 West Virginia vs. No. 23 Kansas, 2 p.m.
No. 20 Florida St. at Pittsburgh, postponed
No. 21 UCLA at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
No. 22 Florida at LSU, postponed
No. 24 Purdue vs. Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.
No. 25 Drake at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Villanova vs. Xavier, postponed.
No. 3 Villanova vs. Georgetown, 2:30 p.m.
No. 8 Iowa at Indiana, Noon
