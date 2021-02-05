Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

All Times EST Thursday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga at Pacific, 9 p.m.

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, postponed

No. 7 Ohio St. at No. 8 Iowa, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, postponed

No. 2 Baylor vs. TCU, postponed

No. 4 Michigan vs. Michigan St., postponed

No. 5 Houston vs. Our Lady of the Lake, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. Iowa St., Noon

No. 10 Alabama at No. 18 Missouri, Noon

No. 11 Tennessee at Kentucky, 8 p.m.

No. 12 Illinois vs. No. 19 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Texas Tech at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

No. 14 Virginia vs. Louisville, postponed

No. 14 Virginia vs. Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

No. 15 Creighton at Marquette, 5 p.m.

No. 16 Virginia Tech at Miami, Noon

No. 17 West Virginia vs. No. 23 Kansas, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Florida St. at Pittsburgh, postponed

No. 21 UCLA at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

No. 22 Florida at LSU, postponed

No. 24 Purdue vs. Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

No. 25 Drake at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 3 Villanova vs. Xavier, postponed.

No. 3 Villanova vs. Georgetown, 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Iowa at Indiana, Noon

No. 25 Drake at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.