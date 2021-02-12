On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 7:19 pm
Friday

No. 1 South Carolina (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Sunday.

No. 2 UConn (15-1) at Georgetown. Next: at St. John’s, Wednesday.

No. 3 Louisville (19-1) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Thursday.

No. 4 NC State (13-2) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Thursday.

No. 5 Stanford (17-2) did not play. Next: at Oregon St., Saturday.

No. 6 Texas A&M (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Tennessee, Sunday.

No. 7 Baylor (15-2) did not play. Next: vs Texas, Sunday.

No. 8 UCLA (11-3) beat Utah 69-58. Next: at Colorado, Sunday.

No. 9 Maryland (13-2) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

No. 10 Arizona (12-2) Washington St. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

No. 11 Oregon (12-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Stanford, Monday.

No. 12 Michigan (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. at No. 15 Indiana, Thursday.

No. 12 Ohio St. (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 14 South Florida (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tulsa, Saturday.

No. 15 Indiana (12-4) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Sunday.

No. 16 Tennessee (12-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Texas A&M, Sunday.

No. 17 Gonzaga (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Saturday.

No. 18 Arkansas (15-7) did not play. Next: vs. Ole Miss, Thursday.

No. 19 West Virginia (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Sunday.

No. 20 Kentucky (14-5) did not play. Next: at Florida, Monday.

No. 21 Northwestern (11-4) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Ohio St., Sunday.

No. 22 DePaul (11-4) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Monday.

No. 23 South Dakota St. (15-2) did not play. Next: at Oral Roberts, Saturday.

No. 24 Georgia (15-4) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Sunday.

No. 25 Missouri St. (12-2) beat Illinois St. 69-52. Next: at Illinoi St., Saturday.

