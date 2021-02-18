Wednesday

No. 1 UConn (17-1) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Saturday.

No. 2 South Carolina (17-2) at Tennessee. Next: vs. No. 17 Kentucky, Sunday.

No. 3 Louisville (19-1) at Pittsburgh. Next: at Florida St., Sunday.

No. 4 NC State (13-2) at Wake Forest. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

No. 5 Texas A&M (19-1) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

No. 6 Stanford (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona St., Friday.

No. 7 Baylor (16-2) vs. did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

No. 8 UCLA (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Oregon, Friday.

No. 9 Maryland (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Saturday.

No. 10 Arizona (14-2) did not play. Next: at California, Friday.

No. 11 Michigan (12-1) at No. 14 Indiana. Next: vs. No. 15 Ohio State, Sunday.

No. 12 South Florida (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Saturday.

No. 13 Oregon (12-5) did not play. Next: at Southern California, Sunday.

No. 14 Indiana (13-4) vs. No. 12 Michigan. Next: vs. Iowa, Sunday.

No. 15 Ohio St. (12-3) vs. Purdue. Next: at No. 11 Michigan, Sunday.

No. 16 Gonzaga (18-2) at BYU. Next: at San Diego, Saturday.

No. 17 Kentucky (15-5) vs. LSU. Next: at No. 2 South Carolina, Sunday.

No. 18 Arkansas (15-7) did not play. Next: at LSU, Sunday.

No. 19 DePaul (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Saturday.

No. 19 West Virginia (16-3) did not play. Next: at Iowa St., Wednesday.

No. 21 Tennessee (12-5) vs. South Carolina. Next: at No. 22 Georgia, Sunday.

No. 22 Georgia (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Tennessee, Sunday.

No. 23 South Dakota St. (17-2) did not play. Next: at North Dakota St., Friday.

No. 24 Northwestern (11-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Saturday.

No. 25 Missouri St. (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bradley, Friday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.