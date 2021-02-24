Wednesday

No. 1 UConn (18-1) did not play. Next: at Creighton, Thursday.

No. 2 NC State (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Thursday

No. 3 Texas A&M (20-1) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Thursday.

No. 4 Stanford (21-2) did not play. Next: vs California, Sunday.

No. 5 South Carolina (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Thursday.

No. 6 Louisville (20-2) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Sunday

No. 7 Baylor (17-2) vs. Oklahoma St. Next: vs. Kansas St., Thursday.

No. 8 Maryland (17-2) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Thursday.

No. 9 Arizona (15-3) did not play. Next: at Arizona St., Sunday.

No. 10 UCLA (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal., Sunday.

No. 11 Indiana (14-4) at Wisconsin. Next: at No. 15 Ohio St., Saturday.

No. 12 Michigan (13-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa, Thursday.

No. 13 South Florida (13-1) at Temple. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

No. 14 Oregon (13-6) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon St., Sunday.

No. 15 Ohio St. (13-4) vs. Penn St. Next: vs. No. 11 Indiana, Saturday.

No. 16 Arkansas (17-7) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Thursday.

No. 17 Georgia (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Kentucky, Thursday.

No. 18 West Virginia (17-3) at Iowa St. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.

No. 19 Kentucky (15-6) did not play. Next: No. 17 Georgia, Thursday.

No. 20 Tennessee (13-6) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Thursday.

No. 21 Gonzaga (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Thursday.

No. 22 South Dakota St. (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas City, Friday.

No. 23 Missouri St. (15-2) at Southern Illinois. Next: vs Loyola Chicago, Saturday.

No. 24 DePaul (13-5) vs. Marquette. Next: at Providence, Saturday.

No. 25 Rutgers (11-3) beat Michigan St. 63-53. Next: at Penn St., Sunday.

