Sports News

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 9:09 pm
1 min read
      
Thursday

No. 1 UConn (19-1) beat Creighton 81-49. Next: at Butler, Saturday.

No. 2 NC State (16-2) beat Pittsburgh 83-53. Next: at Syracuse, Sunday.

No. 3 Texas A&M (21-1) beat Alabama 73-67. Next: vs. No. 5 South Carolina, Sunday.

No. 4 Stanford (21-2) did not play. Next: vs California, Sunday.

No. 5 South Carolina (19-3) beat Mississippi 68-43. Next: at No. 3 Texas A&M, Sunday.

No. 6 Louisville (20-2) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Sunday.

No. 7 Baylor (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas St, Saturday.

No. 8 Maryland (18-2) beat Purdue 88-59. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 9 Arizona (15-3) did not play. Next: at Arizona St., Sunday.

No. 10 UCLA (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal., Friday.

No. 11 Indiana (15-4) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Ohio St., Saturday.

No. 12 Michigan (13-2) at Iowa. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

No. 13 South Florida (14-1) did not play. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

No. 14 Oregon (13-6) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon St., Sunday.

No. 15 Ohio St. (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Indiana, Saturday.

No. 16 Arkansas (17-7) at Auburn. Next: vs. Alabama, Sunday.

No. 17 Georgia (17-5) lost to No. 19 Kentucky 62-58. Next: at Florida, Sunday.

No. 18 West Virginia (17-4) did not play. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.

No. 19 Kentucky (16-6) beat No. 17 Georgia 62-58. Next: at Mississipi, Sunday.

No. 20 Tennessee (13-6) at Missouri. Next: vs. Auburn, Sunday.

No. 21 Gonzaga (19-3) vs. Pepperdine. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Saturday.

No. 22 South Dakota St. (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas City, Friday.

No. 23 Missouri St. (16-2) did not play. Next: vs Loyola Chicago, Saturday.

No. 24 DePaul (13-6) did not play. Next: at Providence, Saturday.

No. 25 Rutgers (11-3) did not play. Next: at Penn St., Sunday.

