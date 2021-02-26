Trending:
Sports News

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 8:00 pm
1 min read
      
Friday

No. 1 UConn (19-1) did not play. Next: at Butler, Saturday.

No. 2 NC State (16-2) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Sunday.

No. 3 Texas A&M (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 South Carolina, Sunday.

No. 4 Stanford (21-2) did not play. Next: vs California, Sunday.

No. 5 South Carolina (19-3) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Texas A&M, Sunday.

No. 6 Louisville (20-2) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Sunday.

No. 7 Baylor (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas St, Saturday.

No. 8 Maryland (18-2) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 9 Arizona (15-3) did not play. Next: at Arizona St., Sunday.

No. 10 UCLA (13-4) vs. Southern Cal. Next: First Round Pac 12 Tournament, Wednesday, March 3.

No. 11 Indiana (15-4) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Ohio St., Saturday.

No. 12 Michigan (13-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

No. 13 South Florida (14-1) did not play. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

No. 14 Oregon (13-6) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon St., Sunday.

No. 15 Ohio St. (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Indiana, Saturday.

No. 16 Arkansas (18-7) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Sunday.

No. 17 Georgia (17-5) did not play. Next: at Florida, Sunday.

No. 18 West Virginia (17-4) did not play. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.

No. 19 Kentucky (16-6) did not play. Next: at Mississipi, Sunday.

No. 20 Tennessee (14-6) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Sunday.

No. 21 Gonzaga (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Saturday.

No. 22 South Dakota St. (20-2) beat Kansas City 73-53. Next: vs. Kansas City, Saturday.

No. 23 Missouri St. (16-2) did not play. Next: vs Loyola Chicago, Saturday.

No. 24 DePaul (13-6) did not play. Next: at Providence, Saturday.

No. 25 Rutgers (11-3) did not play. Next: at Penn St., Sunday.

