Sports News

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 7:09 pm
1 min read
      
Thursday

No. 1 Louisville (16-1) Boston College. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.

No. 2 South Carolina (14-1) at Auburn. Next: at UConn, Monday.

No. 3 UConn (12-1) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Friday.

No. 4 NC State (12-1) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Sunday.

No. 5 UCLA (10-2) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Friday.

No. 6 Stanford (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

No. 7 Texas A&M (16-1) vs. LSU. Next: vs. No. 16 Arkansas, Sunday.

No. 8 Baylor (12-2) vs. Kansas. Next: at Kansas St., Sunday.

No. 9 Arizona (11-2) did not play. Next: at Oregon St., Friday.

No. 10 Maryland (13-2) beat Wisconsin 84-48. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 14.

No. 11 Ohio St. (10-2) vs. Iowa. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.

No. 12 Oregon (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. UC Davis, Saturday.

No. 13 Michigan (10-1) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Thursday, Feb. 11.

No. 14 South Florida (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tulsa, Saturday, Feb. 13.

No. 15 Kentucky (13-4) at Mississippi. Next: vs. No. 18 Tennessee, Thursday.

No. 16 Arkansas (13-6) vs. Missouri. Next: vs. No. 7 Texas A&M, Sunday.

No. 17 Indiana (10-4) did not play. Next: at Iowa, Sunday.

No. 18 Tennessee (12-3) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Kentucky, Thursday, Feb. 11

No. 19 Gonzaga (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 11.

No. 20 DePaul (9-4) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Sunday.

No. 21 West Virginia (14-2) did not play. Next: at Texas, Saturday.

No. 22 Northwestern (10-3) did not play. Next: at Michigan St., Sunday.

No. 23 South Dakota St. (13-2) did not play. Next: at South Dakota, Friday.

No. 24 Mississippi St. (8-5) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Arkansas, Thursday, Feb. 11.

No. 25 Georgia (13-4) at Alabama. Next: vs. Auburn, Thursday.

