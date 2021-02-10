Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 9:03 pm
1 min read
      
Wednesday

No. 1 South Carolina (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

No. 2 UConn (15-1) beat Seton Hall 70-49. Next: at Georgetown, Friday.

No. 3 Louisville (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Thursday.

No. 4 NC State (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.

No. 5 Stanford (17-2) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Friday.

No. 6 Texas A&M (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

No. 7 Baylor (15-2) beat Texas Tech 82-50. Next: vs Texas, Sunday.

No. 8 UCLA (11-3) did not play. Next: at Utah, Friday.

No. 9 Maryland (13-2) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

No. 10 Arizona (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington St., Friday.

No. 11 Oregon (12-4) did not play. Next: at California, Friday.

No. 12 Michigan (10-1) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Thursday.

No. 12 Ohio St. (12-3) lost to Wisconsin 75-70. Next: vs. No. 21 Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 14 South Florida (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tulsa, Saturday.

No. 15 Indiana (12-4) beat Penn St 90-65. Next: at Illinois, Sunday.

No. 16 Tennessee (12-3) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Kentucky, Thursday.

No. 17 Gonzaga (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

No. 18 Arkansas (14-7) did not play. Next: at Mississippi St., Thursday.

No. 19 West Virginia (16-2) beat Kansas 69-61. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Sunday.

No. 20 Kentucky (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Tennessee, Thursday.

No. 21 Northwestern (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Thursday.

No. 22 DePaul (11-4) beat St. John’s 81-73. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Monday.

No. 23 South Dakota St. (15-2) did not play. Next: at Oral Roberts, Saturday.

No. 24 Georgia (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Thursday.

No. 25 Missouri St. (11-2) did not play. Next: at Illinois St., Friday.

