Top seeds Bautista Agut and Goffin reach Open Sud final

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut beat Peter Gojowczyk 7-5, 6-1 and set up an Open Sud de France final against second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium on Saturday.

The Spaniard Bautista Agut is chasing a 10th career title and first since winning Doha in 2019.

Goffin, who lost his previous two semifinals in Montpellier, seeks a first ATP title since 2017 and fifth overall.

Bautista Agut was solid throughout, saving the three break points he faced, breaking the German qualifier’s serve four times, and winning 84% of his first-serve points.

Goffin beat unseeded Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in a semifinal in which both players dropped serve three times.

Goffin leads Bautista Agut 3-2 in head-to-head matches, winning on clay when they last met three years ago.

