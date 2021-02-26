Trending:
Trammell scores 17 to lift Seattle over Grand Canyon 63-57

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 11:50 pm
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 17 points and seven assists as Seattle topped Grand Canyon 63-57 on Friday night.

Trammell made 10 of 11 foul shots.

Kobe Williamson had 14 points for Seattle (10-8, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Riley Grigsby added 13 points. Nate Robinson had 10 points.

Grand Canyon scored 26 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Alessandro Lever scored a season-high 24 points and had three assists for the Antelopes (13-5, 7-2). Asbjorn Midtgaard added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

