Trimble Jr. carries Akron over Kent St. 72-61

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 11:00 pm
< a min read
      

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. had a career-high 26 points as Akron topped Kent State 72-61 on Friday night. Loren Cristian Jackson added 21 points for the Zips.

Trimble Jr. hit 7 of 10 3-pointers. Jackson also had eight assists.

Enrique Freeman had 11 rebounds and four blocks for Akron (11-4, 9-3 Mid-American Conference).

Kent State scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Danny Pippen had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Golden Flashes (10-5, 7-4). Malique Jacobs added 12 points. Giovanni Santiago had 10 points.

The Zips improve to 2-0 against the Golden Flashes on the season. Akron defeated Kent State 66-62 on Jan. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

