Trimble scores 22 to carry Akron over Northern Illinois

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 7:08 pm
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. had 22 points as Akron stretched its home winning streak to nine games, edging past Northern Illinois 81-76 on Tuesday.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 19 points and seven assists for Akron (13-4, 11-3 Mid-American Conference). Ali Ali added 11 points and Michael Wynn had 10 points.

Zool Kueth had 21 points for the Huskies (2-12, 1-8). Tyler Cochran scored a career-high 20 points plus 13 rebounds and seven assists. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu had 10 points.

The Zips leveled the season series against the Huskies. Northern Illinois defeated Akron 67-65 on Jan. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

