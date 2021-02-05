Trending:
Troy 68, Georgia Southern 56

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 9:29 pm
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (11-9)

Toyambi 0-3 0-0 0, Boone 5-12 3-4 16, Brown 4-9 2-2 13, McCadden 2-7 1-3 5, Juozapaitis 2-8 0-0 5, Z.Bryant 1-8 4-5 6, C.Bryant 3-5 1-2 9, McFatten 0-0 0-0 0, Savrasov 1-1 0-0 2, Weatherford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 11-16 56.

TROY (10-9)

Stampley 6-15 5-5 20, Z.Williams 3-9 1-2 7, Miles 7-10 6-9 20, Punter 0-2 0-0 0, Woods 1-8 0-0 2, D.Williams 1-4 1-2 3, Leftridge 3-4 2-2 9, Waters 3-4 0-0 7, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 15-20 68.

Halftime_Troy 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 9-22 (Boone 3-5, Brown 3-7, C.Bryant 2-2, Juozapaitis 1-5, Z.Bryant 0-1, McCadden 0-1, Toyambi 0-1), Troy 5-20 (Stampley 3-9, Leftridge 1-1, Waters 1-2, Miles 0-1, Z.Williams 0-1, Punter 0-2, D.Williams 0-2, Woods 0-2). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 31 (Toyambi 8), Troy 40 (Stampley 11). Assists_Georgia Southern 11 (Boone, Z.Bryant 4), Troy 10 (Miles 8). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 20, Troy 17. A_1,003 (5,200).

