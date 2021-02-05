Trending:
Troy defeats Georgia Southern 68-56

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:55 pm
< a min read
      

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Duke Miles and Nick Stampley scored 20 points apiece as Troy topped Georgia Southern 68-56 on Friday night.

The 20 points were a season high for Miles, who added eight assists. Stampley also had 11 rebounds.

Zay Williams had seven rebounds for Troy (10-9, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Kam Woods, whose 12 points per game entering the matchup led the Trojans, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

Eric Boone had 16 points for the Eagles (11-9, 5-6). Kamari Brown added 13 points.

Zack Bryant, whose 14 points per game entering the contest led the Eagles, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

The Trojans registered their first win in three tries against the Eagles this season. In the most recent matchup, Georgia Southern defeated Troy 63-56 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

