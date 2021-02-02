Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Denbigh Baptist 11
Bullis, Md. 54, Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams 43
Cave Spring 66, William Byrd 43
GW-Danville 62, Patrick County 32
Grace Christian 65, Ridgeview Christian 42
Hampton Christian 71, Gateway Christian 19
Northside 91, Glenvar 54
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, Rural Retreat 36
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Salem 55
Radford 65, Lord Botetourt 55
Temple Christian 60, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 14
Thomas Dale 62, Petersburg 60
Timberlake Christian 59, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 52
William Fleming 59, Franklin County 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
George Mason vs. Woodstock Central, ppd.
Yorktown vs. South Lakes, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cave Spring 44, William Byrd 30
Denbigh Baptist 24, Atlantic Shores Christian 15
Grafton 76, Tabb 37
Louisa 64, Western Albemarle 38
Meadowbrook 59, Matoaca 49
Nelson County 46, Altavista 36
Northside 46, Glenvar 42
Patrick County 58, GW-Danville 8
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64, Salem 43
Powhatan 43, Midlothian 34
Southwest Virginia Home School 58, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 32
Temple Christian 49, Westover Christian 30
Timberlake Christian 46, Blue Ridge Christian 22
William Fleming 45, Franklin County 34
