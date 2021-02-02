On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 10:27 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Denbigh Baptist 11

Bullis, Md. 54, Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams 43

Cave Spring 66, William Byrd 43

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

GW-Danville 62, Patrick County 32

Grace Christian 65, Ridgeview Christian 42

Hampton Christian 71, Gateway Christian 19

Northside 91, Glenvar 54

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, Rural Retreat 36

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Salem 55

Radford 65, Lord Botetourt 55

Temple Christian 60, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 14

        Read more Sports News news.

Thomas Dale 62, Petersburg 60

Timberlake Christian 59, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 52

William Fleming 59, Franklin County 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

George Mason vs. Woodstock Central, ppd.

Yorktown vs. South Lakes, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Cave Spring 44, William Byrd 30

Denbigh Baptist 24, Atlantic Shores Christian 15

Grafton 76, Tabb 37

Louisa 64, Western Albemarle 38

Meadowbrook 59, Matoaca 49

Nelson County 46, Altavista 36

Northside 46, Glenvar 42

Patrick County 58, GW-Danville 8

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64, Salem 43

Powhatan 43, Midlothian 34

Southwest Virginia Home School 58, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 32

Temple Christian 49, Westover Christian 30

Timberlake Christian 46, Blue Ridge Christian 22

William Fleming 45, Franklin County 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover