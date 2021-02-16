Trending:
Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 10:32 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Gateway Christian 22

Fairfax Christian 73, Seton School 55

Hampton Christian 71, Portsmouth Christian 52

Steward School 73, Richmond Christian 63

Virginia Academy 77, Christ Chapel Academy 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 57, Johnson County, Tenn. 47

TEACH Homeschool 42, Bethel Christian School 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

