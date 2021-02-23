Trending:
Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 9:33 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Semifinal=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 62, Benedictine 46

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Blue Ridge School 72, Peninsula Catholic 31

Highland-Warrenton 90, North Cross 52

Miller School 70, Norfolk Collegiate 63

Steward School 51, Virginia Academy 49

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Carmel 85, StoneBridge School 50

Eastern Mennonite 70, Veritas Classic Christian School 38

Fairfax Christian 82, Richmond Christian 48

Word of Life 45, Church Hill Academy 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA State Tournament=

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Trinity Christian School 45, Oakcrest 38

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Christ Chapel Academy 54, Carmel 7

New Covenant 44, Eastern Mennonite 27

Virginia Academy 69, Broadwater Academy 18

Word of Life 48, StoneBridge School 12

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

