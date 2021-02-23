Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Semifinal=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 62, Benedictine 46
Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Blue Ridge School 72, Peninsula Catholic 31
Highland-Warrenton 90, North Cross 52
Miller School 70, Norfolk Collegiate 63
Steward School 51, Virginia Academy 49
Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Carmel 85, StoneBridge School 50
Eastern Mennonite 70, Veritas Classic Christian School 38
Fairfax Christian 82, Richmond Christian 48
Word of Life 45, Church Hill Academy 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA State Tournament=
Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Trinity Christian School 45, Oakcrest 38
Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Christ Chapel Academy 54, Carmel 7
New Covenant 44, Eastern Mennonite 27
Virginia Academy 69, Broadwater Academy 18
Word of Life 48, StoneBridge School 12
