Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed IF/OF Kike Hernandez to a two-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Deolis Guerra and C Carlos Perez on minor league contracts with an invitation to spring training.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Bryan Mitchell, David Paulino and Hector Rondon on minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jandel Gustave and Chase DeJong on minor league contracts.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Erik Greupner chief executive officer and A.J. Preller to president of baseball operations and general manager.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G/F Betnijah Laney.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced F/C La Toya Sanders return for the 2021 season.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mike Adams assistant defensive backs coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
|East Coast Hockey League
FLORIDA EVERGLADES — Suspended RW Kyle Neuber for five games and fined him for an undisclosed amount.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Waived F Adam Jahn.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed G William Yarbrough to a three-year contract with a club option for an additional year.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed new contracts for MF Jacori Hayes, Ds Brent Kallman, Callum Montgomery and G Adrian Zendejas.
