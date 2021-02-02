Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed IF/OF Kike Hernandez to a two-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Deolis Guerra and C Carlos Perez on minor league contracts with an invitation to spring training.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Bryan Mitchell, David Paulino and Hector Rondon on minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jandel Gustave and Chase DeJong on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Erik Greupner chief executive officer and A.J. Preller to president of baseball operations and general manager.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G/F Betnijah Laney.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced F/C La Toya Sanders return for the 2021 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mike Adams assistant defensive backs coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERGLADES — Suspended RW Kyle Neuber for five games and fined him for an undisclosed amount.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Waived F Adam Jahn.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed G William Yarbrough to a three-year contract with a club option for an additional year.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed new contracts for MF Jacori Hayes, Ds Brent Kallman, Callum Montgomery and G Adrian Zendejas.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.