Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 5:04 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed IF/OF Kike Hernandez to a two-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Deolis Guerra and C Carlos Perez on minor league contracts with spring training invitation.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Spencer Patton to a minor league contract with spring training invitation.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Bryan Mitchell, David Paulino and Hector Rondon on minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jandel Gustave and Chase DeJong on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Erik Greupner chief executive officer and A.J. Preller president of baseball operations and general manager.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G/F Betnijah Laney.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced F/C La Toya Sanders return for the 2021 season.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mike Adams assistant defensive backs coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Fred Brown, DE Joel Heath, S Alijah Holder, TE Jordan Leggett and T Darrin Paulo.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – Signed LS Steven Wirtel to reserve/futures contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Aviante Collins to a reserve/futures contract.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Signed LS Aaron Crawford, DB Branden Dozier and DL Chris Odom.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed WR Kahlil Lewis and QBs Jacob Knipp and Austin Simmons.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed OT Antonio Garcia.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Re-signed DL Drake Nevis and signed WR Terrell Sinkfield, DB Jamal Peters and DL Khyri Thornton.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled LW Dryden Hunt from the taxi squad. Placed RW Christian Fischer on injured reserve.

CALGARY FLAMES — Designated D Derek Ryan and D Connor Mackey for asignment taxi squad. Recalled RW Buddy Robinson from the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Matiss Kivlenieks for assignment taxi squad. Reassigned G Cam Johnson to minors Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Tanner Kero and Joel L’Esperance from the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Designated G Stuart Skinner for assignment taxi squad. Recalled D Evan Bouchard from minor league to taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated D Alexander Romanov for assignment taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated D Kevin Czuczuman and LW Drew O’Connor for assignment taxi squad. Reassigned D William Reilly to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Luke Schenn for assignment taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERGLADES — Suspended RW Kyle Neuber for five games and fined him for an undisclosed amount.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Waived F Adam Jahn.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed G William Yarbrough to a three-year contract with a club option for an additional year.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed new contracts for MF Jacori Hayes, Ds Brent Kallman, Callum Montgomery and G Adrian Zendejas.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed G Spencer Richey and loaned G Trey Muse to USL championship side San Diego Loyalty SC.

COLLEGE

DOANE UNIVERSITY — Named Tony Odorisio head mens soccer coach.

