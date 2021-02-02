Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed IF/OF Kike Hernandez to a two-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Deolis Guerra and C Carlos Perez on minor league contracts with spring training invitation.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Spencer Patton to a minor league contract with spring training invitation.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Bryan Mitchell, David Paulino and Hector Rondon on minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jandel Gustave and Chase DeJong on minor league contracts.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Erik Greupner chief executive officer and A.J. Preller president of baseball operations and general manager.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G/F Betnijah Laney.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced F/C La Toya Sanders return for the 2021 season.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mike Adams assistant defensive backs coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Fred Brown, DE Joel Heath, S Alijah Holder, TE Jordan Leggett and T Darrin Paulo.
LOS ANGELES RAMS – Signed LS Steven Wirtel to reserve/futures contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Aviante Collins to a reserve/futures contract.
CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Signed LS Aaron Crawford, DB Branden Dozier and DL Chris Odom.
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed WR Kahlil Lewis and QBs Jacob Knipp and Austin Simmons.
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed OT Antonio Garcia.
TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Re-signed DL Drake Nevis and signed WR Terrell Sinkfield, DB Jamal Peters and DL Khyri Thornton.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled LW Dryden Hunt from the taxi squad. Placed RW Christian Fischer on injured reserve.
CALGARY FLAMES — Designated D Derek Ryan and D Connor Mackey for asignment taxi squad. Recalled RW Buddy Robinson from the taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Matiss Kivlenieks for assignment taxi squad. Reassigned G Cam Johnson to minors Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Tanner Kero and Joel L’Esperance from the taxi squad.
EDMONTON OILERS — Designated G Stuart Skinner for assignment taxi squad. Recalled D Evan Bouchard from minor league to taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated D Alexander Romanov for assignment taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated D Kevin Czuczuman and LW Drew O’Connor for assignment taxi squad. Reassigned D William Reilly to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Luke Schenn for assignment taxi squad.
FLORIDA EVERGLADES — Suspended RW Kyle Neuber for five games and fined him for an undisclosed amount.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Waived F Adam Jahn.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed G William Yarbrough to a three-year contract with a club option for an additional year.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed new contracts for MF Jacori Hayes, Ds Brent Kallman, Callum Montgomery and G Adrian Zendejas.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed G Spencer Richey and loaned G Trey Muse to USL championship side San Diego Loyalty SC.
DOANE UNIVERSITY — Named Tony Odorisio head mens soccer coach.
